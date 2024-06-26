Alarmists: Climate Change Causing ‘Grim Extremes’ in Summer Weather

Climate change alarmists are reacting to recent warm weather, pointing to global warming as the monster belching summer heat.

“Summer is quickly becoming the season of grim extremes,” writes Evan Bush for NBC News, citing “record heat” across the Northeast, “flooding” in the Midwest, and a “tropical storm” in Texas.

While hesitant to attribute any particular weather-related incident to global warming, the article goes on to contend that the “specter of climate change lurks behind many of the recent events.”

Bush cites a UCLA climate scientist by the name of Daniel Swain, who asserts that the “thumbprint” of climate change is more recognizable in the summertime.

“It’s not surprising we’re seeing another round of record-breaking heat and record-breaking precipitation,” Swain states. “It is exhausting, but I think it’s really important not to put it out of sight and out of mind.”

“It usually raises its ugly head in the summer prominently because, of course, the summer in the Northern Hemisphere is the time of year when most people on Earth experience the hottest conditions,” he observes.

“In the last few weeks, we have analyzed the Indian heat wave, the Saudi Arabian heat wave and now the Eastern U.S. heat wave,” asserts Davide Faranda, from the French National Centre for Scientific Research. “In all cases, we find a strong effect of anthropogenic climate change exacerbating the event.”

While Bush focuses on the property damage caused by recent weather, he refrains from citing research that far fewer people die each year from weather-related events than did a century ago.

Global deaths from weather-related events have been steadily decreasing by the year to a mere fraction of what they were 100 years ago.

The human cost of extreme weather events is declining by the year, climate expert Bjorn Lomborg reported in 2022.

“Fewer and fewer people die from climate-related natural disasters,” Lomborg wrote, and “despite breathless climate reporting, almost 99% fewer people” died in 2021 than a hundred years ago.

A total of 6,134 died in weather-related events in 2021, which represents a reduction of 98.7 percent since the 1920s, noted Lomborg, who is president of the Copenhagen Consensus.

“Over the past hundred years, annual climate-related deaths have declined by more than 96%,” Lomborg explained. “In the 1920s, the death count from climate-related disasters was 485,000 on average every year. In the last full decade, 2010-2019, the average was 18,362 dead per year, or 96.2% lower.”

Bush also fails to address the fact nearly ten times as many people die from cold temperatures than from heat every year, which would seem to imply that slightly warmer temperatures would result in fewer — not more — weather-related deaths.

The UK-based Lancet medical journal published a study in 2021, which found that 5,083,173 deaths worldwide were associated with “non-optimal temperatures per year,” but then went on to explain that the vast majority of these were “cold-related” rather than “heat-related.”

According to the Lancet, people around the world are 9.4 times more likely to die from the cold than from the heat.

It added that over the past 20 years, the death rate from heat has slightly increased due to global warming (+0.21 percent), but that the death rate from the cold decreased by more than twice as much (-0.51 percent) during the same period.

Meanwhile, over at Yale Climate Connections, Jeff Masters writes Tuesday that the United States is “nowhere near ready for climate change.”

“Despite recent investments in adaptation, the U.S. remains woefully unprepared for the coming extreme storms and floods,” he warns.

Here, too, however, Masters ignores the thrilling news that fewer and fewer people die each year from weather-related events to focus exclusively on property damage, embracing the call for a “shift from fossil fuels toward clean energy production,” whether people want it or not.

