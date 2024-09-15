Climate Expert: Global Warming Has Saved the Lives of 282,000 Babies

Danish climate change expert Bjorn Lomborg observed Sunday that global warming has saved the lives of more than 282,000 babies between 2001 and 2019, citing a 2024 study by Nature magazine.

Lomborg, who heads up the Copenhagen Consensus Center, noted that more people die each year from cold than from heat, which helps explain why warming ambient temperatures would result in fewer net deaths.

“Higher temperatures mean more heat, and more babies dying from heat, but it also means less cold, and many more babies not dying from cold,” he wrote.

Even though the establishment media have ignored the study, in total, “higher temps saved 282,251 babies in 29 poorer countries from 2000-19,” added Lomborg, who is also the former director of the Danish government’s Environmental Assessment Institute in Copenhagen.

In its study, whose stated purpose was “to determine how much climate change has so far contributed to the burden of neonatal mortality,” Nature underscored the special vulnerability of newborn infants to extreme temperatures and the need to protect them from extreme heat and cold.

“Exposure to extreme temperatures can be especially detrimental to the health of newborns because of their inherent physiological and anatomical vulnerabilities,” it stated, which include their “immature thermoregulatory systems and much narrower optimal body temperature ranges than adults.”

For its study, Nature focused on 29 low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), where infant mortality is highest, using data from the years 2001-2019.

Across all study locations, Nature found that 4.3 percent of all neonatal deaths in the period 2001–2019 were associated with “non-optimal temperatures,” with heat-related deaths accounting, on average, for 1.5 percent of the total and cold-related deaths accounting for nearly double that (2.9 percent).

The researchers estimated that 32 percent of the heat-related neonatal deaths in the period 2001–2019 can be attributed to climate change, which amounts to 175,133 additional neonatal deaths.

On the contrary, over the same period, climate change reduced the burden of cold-related neonatal deaths by an average of 30 percent, Nature found, equaling 457,384 fewer neonatal deaths in total.

Based on these figures, a total of 282,251 babies were saved by climate change.

