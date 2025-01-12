Democrat Sen. Markey: L.A. Fires Are ‘Climate Disaster’ Stoked by Trump, ‘More Death’ Coming

Democrat Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey has claimed that the Los Angeles fires are the result of a climate change “disaster” stoked by President-elect Donald Trump’s embrace of “Big Oil” — and there is “more death” coming as a result.

“Trump has been bought for $1 billion by Big Oil. Just a payoff to kill the IRA and the Green New Deal. We know what will happen. More fires, more climate disasters, more death. The LA fires are preview of coming atrocities,” Markey wrote on X on Saturday:

In another post from Friday, the left-wing senator said Trump is adding “fuel to the fire” by expressing support for more natural gas drilling:

As multiple fires burn through thousands of acres in Los Angeles, Markey has been harping on Republicans for not supporting the Green New Deal:

“Republicans say that we can’t afford a Green New Deal,” he wrote in yet another social media post. “What we really can’t afford is to sacrifice our lives, homes, and communities in fires fueled by the climate crisis. We need a system change, not climate change.”

Markey, who served 20 years in the U.S. House before being elected as his state’s junior senator in 2013, cosponsored the Green New Deal with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) in 2019 in order to transition the country to using zero-emission energy resources, though it failed to advance in the Senate.

As Markey invokes climate change as the cause behind the ongoing fires — which have already claimed the lives of at least 16 people and destroyed thousands of homes since the first blaze sparked in the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday — Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Chief Kristin Crowley has admitted that city officials “failed” in getting her agency the resources they need:

Trump himself has placed the blame on California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), writing on Truth Social that his disastrous environmental policies have led to the lack of water that the LAFD is currently dealing with:

The president-elect has warned about California wildfire mismanagement for years, including as recently as September 2024, Breitbart News reported.

Trump has since called on Newsom to resign, saying it is “all his fault!”: