L.A. Fire Chief Confirms City Failed Her and the Fire Department

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley confirmed that the city of Los Angeles had failed her and her department.

When asked by a reporter if she thought that she, her fire department, and the city of Los Angeles had been “failed” by city officials, Crowley initially stated that it was her “job” as the chief to “stand up” and say exactly “what the fire department needs to operate.” Crowley then admitted that the city had failed her and the fire department.

“Did the city of Los Angeles fail you and your department and our city?” a reporter asked.

“It’s my job to stand up as a chief and exactly say, justifiably, what the fire department needs to operate to meet the demands of the community,” Crowley said.

“Did they fail you?” the reporter asked again.

“That is our job and I tell you, that’s why I’m here,” Crowley answered. “So, let’s get us what we need so our firefighters can do their jobs.”

When asked again if the city had “failed” her and her fire department, Crowley said, “Yes.”

In the same interview, Crowley was asked about a report from the New York Times that the Santa Ynez Reservoir was offline when the wildfires began.

“My stance on this is, when a firefighter comes up to a hydrant, we expect there’s going to be water,” Crowley answered when asked about the NYT report. “We don’t control the water supply. Our firefighters are there to protect lives and property and to make sure that we’re properly trained and equipped. That’s my position on this. So, if there’s no water, I don’t know how the water gets to the hydrants.”

Crowley added that the firefighters were resilient and would “find water” if there was no water, and would “figure out a way to do the best they can with what they’ve got.”

In a recent interview with CBS News, Crowley stated that the cuts to the fire department’s budget “resulted in the department” slashing from “nonessential duties and responsibilities.” Crowley also admitted that due to the budget cuts, they were “limited to a certain favor” regarding their ability to respond to “large-scale events.”