L.A. Closes Beaches from Malibu to Playa Del Rey Due to ‘Toxic’ Fire Runoff

Los Angeles County has closed beaches running from southern Malibu through Playa Del Rey for several days due to runoff from the Palisades Fire, which may contain “toxic or carcinogenic chemicals” washed down the hillsides.

In a statement, L.A. County’s public health department said (original emphasis):

Due to recent rainfall and the increase in fire debris along these ocean waters, an Ocean Water Closure has been declared for Las Flores State Beach to Santa Monica State Beach. Fire debris runoff and pollutants in the water and on the sand may contain toxic or carcinogenic chemicals. The closure will remain in effect until further notice. Beach users are cautioned to avoid water and sand contact.

The Los Angeles Times noted that the affected stretch of beach runs for much of the length of the Santa Monica Bay, from southern Malibu to Playa Del Rey.

In addition, the county has issued an “Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory” for all other beaches through Thursday, January 30, and has extended the advisory until further notice for beaches downhill from fire-affected areas.

The area had its first rainfall of the winter season on Sunday and Monday.

