Montana Joins Alabama, Florida, Nebraska Banning Sales of Fake Meat Products

A growing number of states are expressing no appetite for so-called “lab-grown meat,” with Montana now being the latest to ban the sale of food containing the product.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte posted on X this week that by signing a state bill banning “cell-cultured edible product,” he was “proud to defend our way of life and hardworking Montana ranchers who produce the best beef in the world.”

Montana joins Alabama and Florida in banning lab grown meat, with Indiana’s governor also signing a measure this month that places a two-year moratorium on the sale of cultivated meat products in that state.

Nebraska lawmakers also passed a bill banning the distribution and sale of lab-grown meat Wednesday. It reportedly was drafted at the request of Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, who is likely to sign it.

Tennessee and Arizona also considered such legislation last year but failed to pass their measures.

The new Montana law defines “cell-cultured edible product” as “the concept of meat.” It could include elements such as “muscle cells, fat cells, connective tissue, blood, and other components produced via cell culture, rather than from a whole slaughtered animal.”

The Western Journal reported:

Agriculture is Montana’s most important industry, with one in six of the state’s residents being employed in agriculture or a related sector, according to the Montana Department of Agriculture. Beef has remained a critical and iconic product of the state since it joined the Union in 1889.

A year ago, Florida became the first state to ban fake meat, followed a few days later by Alabama. The Alabama legislation prohibits the manufacture, distribution, or sale of products made from cultured animal cells.

States enacting the ban seek to protect the livelihood of their ranchers and beef producers. Global think tanks, on the other hand, are pushing lab-grown meats claiming they help to counteract livestock’s role in carbon emissions.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office explained the state law:

Florida is taking action to stop the World Economic Forum’s goal of forcing the world to eat lab-grown meat and insects, “an overlooked source of protein.” While the World Economic Forum is telling the world to forgo meat consumption, Florida is increasing meat production.

“Florida is fighting back against the global elite’s plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals,” DeSantis said at the time.