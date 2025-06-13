Calling power-generating windmills “bullshit” and a scenic disaster, President Donald Trump said this week his administration would not approve any more development of wind energy except in cases of emergency.

“We’re not going to let windmills get built because we’re not going to destroy our country any further than it’s already been destroyed,” Trump said. “You go and look at these beautiful plains and valleys and they’re loaded up with this garbage that gets worse and worse looking with time…What bullshit this is.”

The National Desk posted his profane dislike of the towering wind turbines on YouTube:

Trump made the comments during a speech Thursday ahead of his policy to overturn California’s phaseout of gas-powered cars in favor of electric vehicles.

It’s not the first time the president has criticized wind energy. Shortly before taking office in January, he told reporters, “We’re going to try and have a policy where no windmills are being built. They don’t work without subsidy. … You don’t want energy that needs subsidy.”

On the campaign trail, he vowed to end offshore wind production, spoke out against unsightly turbines near his golf course in Scotland, and has blamed turbines for deaths of birds and whales.

His latest remarks signal Trump may be getting even tougher than the executive order he issued on January 20, the day he took office, that halts approvals of new wind projects, but described the policy as temporary.

It stated further wind development couldn’t proceed until the government could study their costs and “the environmental impact of onshore and offshore wind projects upon wildlife, including, but not limited to, birds and marine mammals.”

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2023 ten percent of the electricity generated in the U.S. was from wind energy projects in 41 states.