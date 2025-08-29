Trump Admin Ends $679 Million for ‘Doomed’ Offshore Wind Projects

The Trump administration has ended $679 million in funding for 12 “doomed” offshore wind projects that Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Sean Duffy deemed a “wasteful” use of agency dollars.

Duffy announced the move on Friday, saying that the administration has refocused DOT and its Maritime Administration (MARAD) on rebuilding America’s shipbuilding capacity and utilizing traditional natural energy sources

A statement from his office obtained by Breitbart News called the 12 offshore wind projects “doomed.”

“Wasteful wind projects are using resources that could otherwise go towards revitalizing America’s maritime industry,” Duffy explained, before pointing to the mistakes of former President Joe Biden and former DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg bent over backwards to use transportation dollars for their Green New Scam agenda while ignoring the dire needs of our shipbuilding industry,” Duffy continued. “Thanks to President Trump, we are prioritizing real infrastructure improvements over fantasy wind projects that cost much and offer little.”

The department released the list of projects in two categories, “withdrawn” and “terminated.”

Withdrawn: Sparrows Point Steel Marshalling Port Project (PIDP; $47,392,500) Bridgeport Port Authority Operations and Maintenance Wind Port Project (PIDP;$10,530,000) Wind Port at Paulsboro (PIDP; $20,494,025) Arthur Kill Terminal (PIDP; $48,008,231) Gateway Upgrades for Access, Resiliency & Development at the Port of Davisville Project (PIDP; $11,250,000) Norfolk Offshore Wind Logistics Port (PIDP; $39,265,000) Humboldt Bay Offshore Wind (INFRA; $426,719,810) Terminated: Redwood Marine Terminal Project Planning (PIDP; $8,672,986) Salem Wind Port Project (PIDP; $33,835,953) Lake Erie Renewable Energy Resilience Project (PIDP; $11,051,586) Radio Island Rail Improvements in Support of Offshore Wind (PIDP; $1,679,604) PMT Offshore Wind Development (PIDP; $20,000,000)

The Biden administration prioritized major wind farm subsidies in the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” and relied on the Democrat governors of New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts to back such projects — which attracted loud criticism over their impact on the environment, particularly the harm they caused to whales.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.