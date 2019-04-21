Nigel Farage has launched a blistering attack on Change UK MP Anna Soubry in his latest rally in Nottingham.

Farage, speaking at a rally for his newly launched Brexit Party, said that Anna Soubry standing on a platform of supporting Brexit in her election campaign of 2017 but then opposing it immediately afterwards was “undemocratic” and “unacceptable”.

He said, “I’ve got a problem with Anna Soubry and most people in our Parliament who said — as she said to her constituents — that despite her own choice, she would, if she was elected in 2017, honour the referendum result. What she has done is the absolute opposite.

“It is dishonest, it is disrespectful, it is undemocratic, and it is wholly unacceptable.”

Mrs Soubry has represented the Broxtowe constituency in Nottinghamshire since her election as a Conservative MP in 2010 before leaving the party in 2019 to join the newly formed globalist Change UK party. Mrs Soubry’s constituency voted by a majority of 55 per cent to leave the European Union.

Anna Soubry and most of our MPs said they would honour the referendum result. They lied. It is dishonest, disrespectful and undemocratic. pic.twitter.com/RlW33B71N8 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 20, 2019

Speaking alongside Mr Farage was newly-appointed Brexit Party candidate Annunziata Rees-Mogg, sister of Conservative MP and European Research Group (ERG) Chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Ms Rees-Mogg, who received a standing ovation from the packed audience, said to the crowd gathered in Nottingham that “Never in my life did I dream of feeling like Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final of The Masters.”

Addressing the concern that she was ‘too posh’ to represent ordinary voters, she said, “Yes, I have had a very lucky upbringing but I didn’t choose my parents and I didn’t choose my name.”

“We may have different backgrounds, we all have different lives, I doubt we all drive the same car but we are all people,” she added.

The rally is the latest major gathering for the Brexit Party which last weekend hosted their launch event in Coventry and their first political rally in Birmingham. At the event, Mr Farage mentioned a number of politicians including Tony Blair and John Major but it was Mrs Soubry’s name which received the greatest chorus of boos from the audience.

The Brexit Party has recently jumped into the lead in the opinion polls ahead of the European Parliament elections, due on May 23rd. According to the latest YouGov poll, the party is currently polling at 23 per cent to Labour’s 22 per cent, with the Conservatives on 17 per cent and Mrs Soubry’s openly-Remain supporting Change UK Party languishing on just eight per cent.