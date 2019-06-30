A network of mostly police and military have been accused of ordering body bags and quicklime to dispose of political opponents following the “collapse” of Germany.

The Mecklenburg-Vorpommern based far-right group, named “Nordkreuz”, are accused of ordering around 200 body bags along with quicklime, Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung reports.

According to intelligence information given to the Editor’s Network Germany (RND), the group consists of around 30 individuals, mainly from the police and military, allegedly including an active member of the Special Operations Command of the State Criminal Police Office Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Nordkreuz is accused of being a so-called “prepper” group who have been preparing for the collapse of German society, known as “Day X”, in which they would take the opportunity to assassinate political opponents, having allegedly created a list of 25,000 or so individuals to be targetted.

The people on the alleged assassination list are said to be members of left-wing political parties and even members of conservative parties who have declared themselves to be pro-migration and open borders.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office is said to have been investigating members of the group since 2017, including three members who have been accused of stealing up to 10,000 rounds of sub-machine gun ammunition.

The intelligence on the group is said to have come from a shared group on the encrypted messaging app Telegram, an app widely used by radical Islamic extremists for years.

Following the murder of pro-open borders politician Walter Lübcke, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), by a known neo-Nazi, many German politicians have spoken out about the threats posed from neo-Nazi groups and some have offered varying solutions.

Former General-Secretary of the CDU Peter Tauber has advocated stripping the fundamental rights to free speech, free assembly, property, and freedom of the press from alleged right-wing extremists under Article 18 of the German constitution.

Article 18 allows the government to restrict basic freedoms to anyone said to be fighting Germany’s “free democratic basic order.”

