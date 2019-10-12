LONDON (AP) – Police said Saturday that a man who allegedly lunged at shoppers with a knife at a north-western England mall has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Five people were hurt during the attack Friday at the Arndale Centre in Manchester. Thee of the injured needed hospital treatment but none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Manchester Arndale terror suspect pictured being led away by police https://t.co/r8eVRq5w0b pic.twitter.com/inQUrSKcua — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 11, 2019

Police arrested the 41-year-old man on a charge of “the commission, preparation and instigation of an act of terrorism.”

The incident revived uncomfortable memories of another attack in 2017 only a few hundred meters away. A suicide bomber killed 22 people after targeting a concert by pop star Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena.

Manchester Bombing Victims, Drummer Lee Rigby Remembered on Terror Attacks Double Anniversary https://t.co/Zob0Ex99B0 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 22, 2019