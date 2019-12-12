A poll of voters taken during election day has suggested the centre-right, Brexit-promising Conservative party of Boris Johnson has achieved a historic victory over Jeremy Corbyn’s increasingly hard-left Labour party.

The exit poll puts the Conservatives on 368 seats and Labour on 191, with the United Kingdom looking forward to an evening and morning of results confirming — or correcting — the prediction as given.

The projected figure was broadcast by the British state media company and others at 2200 GMT as polling stations closed and, if correct, would put present Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an extremely strong position to deliver on his manifesto promises of Brexit, as well as domestic and foreign policy.

A majority of 368, if the exit poll is correct, is obviously nothing like any election result the United Kingdom has seen in the past decade. The last time any UK party exceeded that number was the then left-centrist Labour party in its 1997 landslide under europhile globalist Tony Blair, who won 418 seats.

The last Tory win of such a magnitude was Margaret Thatcher in 1983, when she won 397 seats, a majority of 144 seats.

