British Teen’s Life Saved by Woman 5K Miles Away in Texas

A British teenager’s life was saved by a 21-year-old woman living 5,000 miles away from him in Texas on January 2.

As 17-year-old Aidan Jackson played video games with his online friend recently, he had no idea she was about to save his life, according to the BBC.

His friend, Dia Lathora, grew concerned when their conversation suddenly came to a stop and she could not get Aidan to respond.

“I just put my headset back on and I heard what I could only describe as a seizure, so obviously I started to get worried and immediately started asking what was going on and if he was OK,” she told reporters.

That was when the young woman took matters into her own hands.

She continued:

When he didn’t respond I instantly started to look up the emergency number for the EU. When that didn’t work I just had to hope the non-emergency would work, it had an option for talking to a real person…and I can’t tell you how quickly I clicked that button.

Once she found the local emergency number for Widnes where Aidan lives with his parents, she called and told them what had happened, according to the Liverpool Echo.

When authorities showed up outside their house, Aidan’s parents had no idea what was going on upstairs.

“I assumed they were in the area for another reason and then they ran up to the front door,” said his mom, Caroline. “They said there was an unresponsive male at the address. We said we hadn’t called anyone and they said a call had come from America.”

Not long after, Aidan, who has ADHD and Asperger’s, was taken to the hospital. Now, he is doing well and his mom said she is thankful that Dia intervened and essentially saved her son’s life.

“I’m sure it’s not every day that Cheshire emergency services get a phone call all the way from America,” Caroline commented, adding, “We always say to the kids, be careful who you speak to online, but in this case, it was invaluable.”