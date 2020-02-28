None Held Responsible After Three-Day Swedish No-Go-Zone Riot

Two months after riots rocked the “vulnerable” no-go area of Kronogården in Trollhättan, local police have yet to charge or prosecute anyone involved for rioting.

At least 18 crimes were committed over the course of December 8th, 9th and the 12th, when gangs of youths attacked police, with one officer being struck in the head with a bottle. Members of the public were also attacked and set cars on fire, broadcaster SVT reports.

Two investigations are still ongoing with a third having been closed. According to investigator Fredrik Brax, the police have a lot of footage they are examining but as most of those involved were wearing masks, identification of culprits has proven difficult.

Just one man, who spat on a police officer, was charged during the riots with any crime at all, but was not charged for taking part in the rioting itself.

According to police, the Kronogården areas saw 21 violent incidents described as being “of a very serious nature” in December of last year.

Police released a statement on the current state of the area saying, “For some years now, with some regularity, attacks against police and other emergency personnel have occurred. It is done by rockets and rockets and so-called bangers.”

“Those who attack do so in larger groups and with hoods and scarves for the faces, they are often difficult to identify even if there is footage from our body cameras. The attacks usually take place in the dark and from different directions by easily moving young people,” they added.

Attacks on police in the Kronogården are not new. In 2017, officers were attacked by a mob of up to 100 people in another multi-night riot.

Peter Asp, the communications officer for the City of Trollhattan, claimed that the rioting was sparked by gang rivalries and those behind it were largely Somali immigrants.

No-go areas continue to be a major problem in Sweden with a report released in June of last year suggesting that as many as 23 areas have been deemed “particularly vulnerable”, with the list of vulnerable areas overall being as high as 61.