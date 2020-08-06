Continuing his investigation into illegal Channel crossings and migrant hotels, Nigel Farage has discovered migrants got VIP tours of Anfield Stadium after Liverpool’s Premier League win.

Following his exposé of a migrant-packed hotel in Bromsgrove, the home constituency of Priti Patel as Home Secretary, Sajid Javid — who declared the ongoing and steadily worsening Channel migrant crisis a “major incident” all the way back in December 2018 — Farage followed public tips to North-West England, which is allegedly hosting a particularly large cluster of migrant hotels.

Farage visited four hotels across the region “filled up with illegal migrants” at taxpayers’ sense — with said taxpayers’ unable to book rooms at the hotels for months to come — noting the “fascinating” media reports claiming local residents are “overjoyed this is happening.”

“It’s completely one-sided,” he said. “I’m doing my best to get this out because the Government don’t want you to know about it; Serco, who’ll be paid two billion quid over the next ten years [to accommodate migrants] certainly don’t want you to know about it.”

First it was a taxi service into Dover. Then it was free coaches and Four Star Hotels. Now it’s guided tours of Anfield Stadium for illegal migrants. When will this madness end? pic.twitter.com/OR0pHya9z2 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 6, 2020

The Brexit Party leader went on to interview a local man who disputed “the impression [which is] given that there were local consultations [and] the local community is very, very happy” and was furious that the migrants had “been taken over to Anfield [Stadium]” — the home of Liverpool Football Club.

“Someone in their wisdom thought that they might enjoy a day out. There’s thousands of kids ’round here who would love to do something like that, but these lucky men got to do it instead,” he told Farage.

“They went for a guided tour… all ’round the stadium, into the dressing room, through the tunnel, saw the famous Anfield sign, all of these things… Certainly, it’s not the kind of event that is readily available for everbody else to do,” he added.

“And just after [Liverpool] had won the Premiership as well,” Farage observed.

“I can imagine selfies, posts, and a message going back to their home countries, ‘Hey guys, I got across the Channel, look how good this is’,” he added.

“I’ve heard all sorts of things, but the thought that you come here illegally, get put up in a nice hotel, and then get to visit the Premier League champions — I’ve for some more investigating to do,” said the veteran campaigner.

He later showed social media posts and photographs showing migrants at the stadium, which boasted of highlights including “tucking into pizza and fish and chips” after the tour.

“All these people will be sending selfies and pictures back to their countries, wherever they come from, and the message is: ‘Come on down, get into the country, hotels, 40 quid a week spending money, full board, trips to Anfield… It’s stone bonkers,” Farage said.

