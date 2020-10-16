Switzerland: 38 Per Cent of Over-15s Have ‘Migration Background’

People with a migration background now make up almost 40 per cent of the adult population of Switzerland, according to official new figures.

On Tuesday, data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) showed that 37.7 per cent of Switzerland residents aged over 15 had a migration background in 2019 — a rise of 1.3 per cent from the year before.

Eighty per cent of Swiss residents with a migration background were born overseas while the remaining 20 per cent were born in Switzerland, the French-language, newspaper 20 Minutes reports.

As a result, Germans and Italians were the most frequently recorded nationalities of migrants living in Switzerland in 2019, each making up 10 per cent of the total.

Presenting the demographic figures for 2019, the FSO notes that migrants have an unemployment rate just under three times higher of that of the native Swiss population. However, the bureau stressed that variables such as age and level of education were likely to be factors in the disparity.

Switzerland has seen a significant amount of immigration in the last few decades, but most migrants have come from Europe, with migration from outside the EU tightly restricted.

However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to open Europe’s borders in 2015, which hailed a massive wave of illegal, third world migration, had prompted the number of asylum applications in Switzerland rise.

The country registered 18,088 asylum claims in 2017, granting asylum to 6,360 and temporary admission to 7,839. The majority of those granted some form of leave to stay hailed from Eritrea, Syria, and Afghanistan, while the country rejected many asylum seekers from nations including Georgia, Guinea, and Nigeria.

Breitbart London recently reported on demands that the native Swiss population take classes on integrating with foreigners in order to get used to “becoming a minority” in the own country as it is transformed by an unstoppable wave of mass migration from the third world.

This will result in the traditional culture of Switzerland being replaced with a culture of “hyper-diversity”, a development which will ‘overwhelm’ much of the native population, asserted sociologist Ganga Jey Aratnam, stating: “That’s why I think there should be integration courses for locals.”

While he admitted that around 90 per cent of asylum seekers in Switzerland receive social assistance, with the majority of Eritreans in Switzerland not in work, even after years, the University of Basel scholar claimed that there was “considerable untapped potential” in the migrant population from outside Europe.

Figures published last year revealed the severe economic underperformance of many migrant populations in Switzerland, with several nationalities having welfare dependency rates of more than 50 per cent.

Data released by the FSO and the State Secretariat for Migration revealed that 83.7 per cent of Somalis in Switzerland are living at taxpayers’ expense, compared to 2.3 per cent of Swiss people and just 0.6 per cent of Japanese nationals.