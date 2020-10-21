Two women were stabbed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday after a dispute in what is being labelled as some as an Islamophobic attack following the murder of teacher Samuel Paty.

While the incident took place in front of the Eiffel Tower on Sunday at around 8 pm, the details of the attack were published several days later. The stabbings are said to have happened after an altercation between the two Muslim women, one of which was wearing a headscarf, and two other women with dogs.

“On October 18th, at around 8 pm, the police responded to a police call for two women with stab wounds on the Champ-de-Mars,” Paris police said Tuesday and added, “This attack follows a dispute between four women over a dog that was not kept on a leash.”

According to a report from newspaper Le Figaro, the incident had been spread on social media “tens of thousands of times” by many who claimed the media were not talking about it after the recent beheading of teacher Samuel Paty, who was killed for showing Mohammed cartoons to his students.

Kenza, one of the victims of the attack, told French media she had been with five adults and four children and had asked the women with the dogs keep them away from the children who were present.

“She was approaching my sister, I was the one who intervened. She hit me on the top of the skull in the ear, I don’t know if it was with the knife, and then she stabbed me in the abdomen,” Kenza said.

“My sister reacted immediately and she grabbed her from behind. I walked away and lay on the floor because I couldn’t stand. There were two on my cousin who was stabbed several times,” she added.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has confirmed that they have opened an investigation for attempted homicide.

Following the death of Samuel Paty, the French government under President Emmanuel Macron has launched a wave of raids and arrests of radical Islamists and has vowed to shut down many Islamist groups including the Collective Against Islamophobia in France (CCIF).

