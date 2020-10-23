Teen terrorist Abdulakh Anzorov, who beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty last week, was in contact with at least one jihadist in Syria before his attack.

Anzorov, who was shot dead after his attack, had communicated with a Russian-speaking jihadist from north-west Syria over Instagram, according to agents from the French General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI).

The jihadist was located by his internet protocol (IP) address and investigators believe that he is located in Idlib province, which has served as a haven for Islamic radicals belonging to groups like al-Qaeda and Islamic State, Le Figaro reports.

Investigators, who have yet to identify the jihadist, claim Anzorov spoke about martyrdom, Islamic theology, and possibly moving to a Muslim country. The 18-year-old Chechen refugee also expressed a willingness to “fight”. The conversations took place between September 12th and 14th.

Following the murder of Samuel Paty, Anzorov took a picture of his victim’s head on the street and not only published it on Twitter but sent the photo through a private message on Instagram to the Syrian jihadist, who replied “Allahu Akbar”.

It has also been revealed that Anzorov had been in communication with one of the fathers of a pupil who attended Paty’s school. The father, Brahim Chnina, had organised a social media campaign against the teacher after he had shown his class cartoons of the Islamic prophet Mohammed.

Chnina is alleged to have used WhatsApp to communicate with the teen terrorist. French police have since arrested the father, along with a well-known Islamist named Abdelhakim Sefrioui.

In response to the murder of Paty, the French government has shut down Islamist groups such as the controversial Collective Against Islamophobia in France (CCIF), which had received cash from Hungarian-American left-wing billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations in the past.