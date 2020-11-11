‘Major Incident’ Declared as Car Driven Into London Police Station

A man was arrested Wednesday night in Edmonton, London, after a car crashed into the front of a police station.

A police statement said the incident, which occurred shortly before seven o’clock in the evening, saw a vehicle collide with a police station in north London. An arrest — reportedly of the driver — took place at the scene, which was attended by specialist officers.

The police station was evacuated, and officers — including armed officers — have established a cordon around the scene.

Update 2030 GMT

No injuries have been reported from the scene of tonight’s incident, police say.

Edmonton MP Kat Edmonton has deleted her initial tweet that called the event a “major incident”, retweeting that it is instead an “incident”.

This social media video, which clearly shows the front of Edmonton Police Station with its doors battered in by a blue car shows smoke rising from the vehicle, and a man walking around pouring a liquid on the ground.

Moments before the police arrest the guy that crashed in Edmonton police station.. tonight pic.twitter.com/39wu940QRp — London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) November 11, 2020

The original story continues below:

The UK’s Daily Mail tabloid newspaper reports that several videos claiming to be from the scene were shared to social media. While not verified by police, one video shared by television journalist Mark White appears to show officers arresting a man on the pavement outside the station and a car on the pavement.

Another video, again unverified by police and again referenced by UK media reports, appeared to show a man pouring petrol on the road before setting it alight.

BREAKING – Scotland Yard confirms officers are dealing with an incident in north London, after a car crashed into the front of Edmonton police station. Video from the scene shows a fire on the roadway and a person on the ground surrounded by officers. https://t.co/uNfhPABnYl — Mark White (@skymarkwhite) November 11, 2020

Edmonton’s member of Parliament Kate Osamor took to social media to relay that a “major incident” had been declared at the scene, strongly suggesting the event was more than a simple accident. Despite that, London’s Metropolitan Police have not announced what the incident is being investigated as.

The vehicle ploughing into a London police station comes just days after the UK government increased the national counter-terror threat level to the second-highest stage. The severe classification means an attack in the United Kingdom is considered highly likely, but no specific intelligence relating to an imminent attack is known by the government.

The move from substantial followed a series of deadly terror attacks in France and Austria, and subsequent crackdowns against radical Islamism by the French and Austrian governments.