A leaked email from the French armed forces is warning soldiers about possible poison attacks from those delivering food through delivery apps such as Uber Eats or Deliveroo.

The email, which was first circulated on social media over the weekend, warns soldiers against identifying themselves as soldiers on food delivery apps saying there is a “risk of attempted poisoning of military personnel.”

“Following several events in recent weeks, the relevant services are warning of the risk of attempted poisoning of military personnel. Indeed, several incidents have been recorded, at the national level, during meal deliveries via digital platforms and online delivery,” the email states.

“Faeces and pieces of glass were discovered. Threats have been made by delivery drivers against military personnel,” the email adds.

Report: Apologies for Terrorism ‘Exploding’ in France After Samuel Paty Murder https://t.co/zPTNkaVxJq — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 10, 2020

The Ministry of the Armed Forces later confirmed the validity of the email to newspaper Liberation, stating that it was released after a threat against a soldier in the city of Lille in early November by a food delivery man.

“The local military authorities, as a precautionary measure, have decided to ban the use of delivery platforms for personnel living in military control. But in no case were attempted poisonings reported or established in connection with this incident,” the Ministry told the paper.

The ministry went on to add that the email “was not intended to be made public, as a security measure for our military. It should be recognized that its drafting does not reflect a proven reality.”

In the wake of the murder of French teacher Samuel Paty last month, a French judicial source claimed that threats of violence and apologies for terrorism had surged across the country.

“It’s exploding! There are many threats against public figures, the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, several ministers, deputies, teachers,” the source claimed.

Soldiers and police have been under constant threat by Islamic radicals in particular for several years and have been subjected to attacks, such as the 2017 attack at Orly airport in Paris and the Notre Dame Cathedral attack that same year.

Islamist Convicted for Threatening French Soldiers at Christmas Market https://t.co/mneFNkI6MA — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 28, 2019