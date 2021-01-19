The director of the French Arab World institute has expressed regret for signing a 1977 letter that called for decriminalising adults having sex with children.

Jack Lang, a former Socialist Party politician, former French minister, and former mayor, was confronted on Monday about his signing of a January 1977 letter published as an op-ed in the newspapers Le Monde and Libération and which argued for the decriminalisation of sexual acts with children.

The letter was also signed by French philosopher Michel Foucault and former Green Party member of the European Parliament Daniel Cohn-Bendit, the latter having written a book called The Great Bazaar in 1975 which detailed sexual encounters with children as young as five.

“There were many of us at the time who signed this platform: there was Daniel Cohn-Bendit, Michel Foucault, a series of intellectuals,” Lang told Europe1.

“It’s the unspeakable indeed. Since then, I fight, and I have fought, against incest, paedophilia, and sexual violence,” Lang said after being confronted with portions of the letter that decried children as young as 13 being denied an “emotional and sexual life”.

“Today, it is unacceptable and intolerable. Today, we are fighting against these incests […], the attacks on minors… It’s revolting. Before getting carried away: One day there were about 50 of us who wrote bullshit. What am I supposed to do? Immolate myself in front of you? I made a mistake. It was all bullshit, and that’s it,” he added.

Lang was also confronted with his prior relationship to American billionaire Jeffery Epstein, who had been arrested on child sex charges before allegedly taking his own life in a New York prison in 2019.

“Epstein has nothing to do with it. Someone can be for a moment a charming man, and then you discover three years later, he is a bastard. We’re not going to penalise people who have been kind to others they thought were charming until we found out they were garbage,” Lang said.

