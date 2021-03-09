Meghan Markle’s father Thomas told UK television viewers Tuesday he did not think the royal family or the British public were racist before calling Prince Harry “snotty” and pointing to him dressing up as a Nazi.

As Breitbart News reported, Meghan used her Sunday night U.S. television interview with Oprah Winfrey to allege the British royal family expressed concerns about the color of her son’s skin ahead of his birth.

Meghan said when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” The statement prompted Winfrey to incredulously ask “What?”

“I have great respect for the Royals, and I don’t think the British royal family are racist at all. I don’t think the British are racist, I think Los Angeles is racist, California is a racist, but I don’t think the Brits are,” Thomas Markle told ITV as he sought to challenge the claims of his estranged daughter.

“The thing about what colour will the baby be or how dark will the baby be. I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from somebody, you know, it could just be that simple. It could be somebody asked a stupid question. Rather than being a total racist.”

Markle was played clips of the interview, saying: “It really did upset me. It would’ve been easy for her to reach out to me or any of her family. But the other thing is that I would think she could turn to her husband.”

The former lighting director told Piers Morgan on UK breakfast show Good Morning Britain: “The bottom line is: she didn’t lose me,” referencing the claims and counter claims that have dominated their media profiles.

“She made a statement saying she lost me. She didn’t lose me. I’m here for her now if she wants me,” Markle pleaded, revealing the last time he spoke to Meghan and Harry he was lying in a hospital bed and had to tell them he couldn’t come to the wedding.

“The last time we spoke, we didn’t speak, we actually texted each other,” he said.

“At that point we pretty much said goodbye. Actually it wasn’t quite saying goodbye, Harry had said to me at that point, ‘If you had listened to me, this wouldn’t have happened to you.’”

The 76-year-old said he thought that, considering he was lying in a hospital bed, that was “kind of snotty so I hung up on him,” in a response likely to add more fuel to a media fire already burning around the Los Angeles-based couple.

Meghan’s estranged father also apologised for talking to the press about his daughter but added: “We all make mistakes but I’ve never played naked pool and I’ve never dressed up as Hitler.”

Meghan has been set apart from her father for more than two years after he leaked a private letter where she begged him to stop talking to the press, which ended in fiery court battle.

The pair haven’t seen each other since before the royal wedding in May 2018 and her father has never met Prince Harry or their son Archie.