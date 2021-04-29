French Investigators Find Child Porn Migrant Cop Killer’s Phone

French investigators have found child abuse images on one of the mobile phones used by the Tunisian migrant who murdered a female police officer last week.

Investigators reportedly found the images of abuse and other pornographic pictures on the phone of Tunisian migrant Jamel G., who fatally stabbed Stephanie Monfermé in the neck last Friday at a police station in the commune of Rambouillet in Yvelines outside of Paris. Another officer shot Jamel G. twice, the attacker later succumbing to his injuries.

A judicial source confirmed the discovery, telling French broadcaster RTL that the pornographic images contained on the phone were of minors and of “transsexual persons” but was unable to state how many had been found.

National anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard said that Jamel G., 36, showed signs of radicalisation and various personality disorders, reinforcing what a source close to the investigation said showed a “profile of a disturbed individual who takes the path of terrorism to solve his personal torments”.

The judicial source told the broadcaster that so far, investigators have not found any evidence indicating prior planning before the attack. Anti-terror police are still questioning two people.

The 36-year-old Tunisian had come to France in 2009 but did not obtain a residence card until December of last year.

Rached, a Tunisian friend of the killer, stated that in 2011 Jamel G. seemed normal, but by March of last year, “he changed completely”.

“He didn’t talk too much. He wasn’t normal. I heard the news. It was a total surprise. I’m trying to figure out why he became like this,” Rached said.

The stabbing took place in the department of Yvelines in the suburbs of Paris, which has seen ongoing attacks on police and other instances of urban violence in April.

A report from earlier in the week claimed that the department had seen at least 100 cases of urban violence this month, including 66 attacks against the police.