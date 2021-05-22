Delingpole: Holiday Cruise Hypocrisy of TV’s Dr Shillary

“As a doctor I have to ask is a holiday really important and essential in a pandemic? It really isn’t! It’s a luxury. Something you can do without in order to preserve life.”

I’m so glad that TV medical “expert” Dr Hilary Jones cleared that one up this week on the emetic, bring-up-your-breakfast TV show Good Morning Britain.

What it means is that we can despise Dr ‘Shillary’ even more than we do already: because guess which overpromoted nonentity of a TV doctor is ignoring this “expert” advice and going on a holiday cruise this summer?

I’ll give you a clue. His name begins “Dr Hilary” and ends “Jones”.

Here is the excuse that Dr Shillary offered to Metro when confronted with his hypocrisy.

“I am not intending to go abroad this year and have publicly said so. I believe staycations are a safer and more sensible holiday alternative right now which also boost the domestic economy. “Later this year I am joining a domestic cruise in British waters which remains at sea throughout and does not call at any UK port let alone one abroad. It leaves from Southampton and returns there without stopping.”

Shillary went on to explain that it is a “work trip” on which he will be giving talks about his new novel.

Right. So catching a bit of sun at some destination outside the United Kingdom is dangerous and wrong; but spending a week on a floating petri dish is fine so long as you remain within British territorial waters and you’ve got a handy excuse about it not being a holiday because you’re actually using the trip to flog your book.

Shillary is, of course, the former colleague of another rampant Covid hysteric, Piers Morgan. Morgan took a similarly “do as I say, not do as I do” approach last Christmas when he flew on holiday to Antigua.

Just a month earlier, Morgan had tweeted:

“Covid-19 doesn’t give a flying fuck about Christmas. If we have to make compromises this year, so be it. We can still attend virtual church services, & still have virtual meals with all the trimmings. The vaccines are coming fast, let’s save as many lives as possible until then.”

Very noble. Presumably, the holiday Morgan took in the Caribbean was a virtual one. Either that or, like Shillary, he is a hypocrite so rank that it’s a wonder even breakfast TV viewers still take him seriously.