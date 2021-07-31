Transgender activists in Italy have objected to the coronavirus “Green Pass”, claiming it would reveal information on their gender.

Christian Cristalli, president and co-founder of the activist group Gruppo Trans Bologna, said of the health pass: “Transgender people will have to show a QR code that will refer to personal information, which causes a lot of discomfort and exposes the person.”

Cristalli made his comments during a meeting of the municipality of Bologna and added, according to Il Giornale: “We must work in synergy with institutions and associations, to create inclusive environments and measures.”

The sentiment has been shared by Italian LGBT blog Progetto Genderqueer, which questioned how the Green Pass would treat those who were transgender or non-binary.

Exclusive: Vaccine Passports Will Lead to Algorithmic Discrimination, Warns Privacy Firm CEO https://t.co/08qeIF0s60 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 9, 2021

“I am very much in favour of tests and Green Passes for access to places shared with others. The problem is how privacy will be handled in a world that does not take into account transgender and non-binary people,” the author of the blog wrote.

“In addition, there may also be transphobic managers who, after the first verification, and after discovering our identity, may no longer want us on their premises,” the author claimed.

Privacy issues have been a major issue around vaccine passports. In March, Rob Shavell, the co-founder and CEO of the online privacy company Abine, told Breitbart London that there was a risk of data being leaked.

“Time and time again governments say that they are providing a data service to their citizens and claim that it will be protected, but what we see is this information ending up in data profiles available on Google searches,” he said.

“The systems we have are too complicated and once that data gets digitised and out there and replicated in the country’s database that you are travelling to, with its own set of privacy protocols, you are looking at an expanding universe,” Shavell added.

Italy is set to roll out the Green Pass on August 6th and it will be required for large gatherings, eating and drinking at restaurants indoors, and access to gyms, cinemas, and theatres.

All Italians over the age of 12 will have to present a vaccine passport or “Green Pass” to eat indoors in restaurants or engage in other activities such as going to gyms and theatres https://t.co/XFe5g7Azjz — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 25, 2021