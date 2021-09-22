Shots Fired at Car of Top Aide to Ukrainian President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to journalists in his office in Kiev on June 14, 2021 before his interview for three international agencies, including AFP, prior to a summit with US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by …
SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images
Breitbart London

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Ukrainian police say the car of a top aide to the country´s president came under heavy gunfire, seriously wounding the driver.

The national police said more than 10 bullets were fired Wednesday at the car of Serhiy Shefir, first assistant to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Authorities said Shefir was not hurt, but did not clarify if he was in the car at the time of the shooting in a village on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.

No arrests have been made.

.

