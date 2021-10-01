A 33-year-old anti-authoritarian far-left anarchist has been charged with multiple felonies after potentially carrying out several armed robberies of banks in Greece.

The 33-year-old was the main suspect in an armed bank robbery earlier this month after a Piraeus Bank branch was robbed in broad daylight by two people armed with a pistol and a Kalashnikov-style rifle who managed to escape with €13,000 (£11k/$15k).

The anarchist has since been arrested by Greek police and was brought up on several felony indictments this week after being taken into custody by police, Greek newspaper Proto Thema reports.

The 33-year-old was arrested on Monday, September 27th in Athens and was found in a taxi armed with a Kalashnikov rifle, two pistols and a magazine in his bag, with police theorising that he may have been on his way to conduct yet another armed robbery.

The Greek Ministry of Citizen Protection has revealed that there have been at least 101 attacks with incendiary and explosive devices, vandalism attacks, and incidents of property damage by supporters of Greek far-left terrorist Dimitris Koufontinas. https://t.co/Z7bwTZOiKT — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 14, 2021

The anarchist had been wanted since July 3rd after he took a five-day leave from prison but did not return and was serving a 46-year sentence for armed robbery and attempted murder already.

Both the 33-year-old and his accomplice are indicted for a variety of felony charges, including armed robbery, weapons offences, drug trafficking and violence.

An accomplice of the anarchist, a woman, was also arrested this week has also been charged with several crimes including drug trafficking, weapons offences and harbouring a fugitive.

Earlier this month police suspected that the 33-year-old may have also been connected to bank robbers that took place in August as well and the Greek counter-terrorism unit, which took interest in the case, were the ones who made the arrest of the 33-year-old.

The case is just the latest involving violent far-left extremists this year in Greece and come after over a hundred attacks that were linked to supporters of far-left terrorist hitman Dimitris Koufontinas.