Over 100 Attacks Linked to Supporters of Far-Left Greek Terrorist

The Greek Ministry of Citizen Protection has revealed that there have been at least 101 attacks with incendiary and explosive devices, vandalism attacks, and incidents of property damage by supporters of Greek far-left terrorist Dimitris Koufontinas.

As of March 9th, the ministry stated that there had been a total of 236 rallies in support of the convicted terrorist, who recently ended a 66-day hunger strike after demanding to be transferred away from his current maximum-security prison, where he is servicing multiple life sentences.

According to a report from the newspaper Proto Thema, the Ministry answered a total of 42 questions on various topics, including noting that complaints against police for arbitrary use of force had increased from 69 in 2015 to 111 in 2020.

Supporters of Dimitris Koufontinas have occupied multiple offices, including those of several Greek ministries in the last several weeks.

In late February, 42 far-left militants were arrested after storming the Greek cultural ministry offices in Athens. A day later, unidentified suspects vandalised the Greek sports minister’s offices on the island of Crete, spray-painting slogans supporting the convicted terrorist.

Just days prior, anarchists targeted the home of Greek president Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens, and supporters of Koufontinas in Berlin attempted to occupy the Greek consulate.

One of the most violent incidents from Koufontinas supporters took place in the Athens suburbs of Nea Filadelfeia, and saw unidentified suspects firebomb the governing New Democracy party’s offices.

The head of New Democracy, Greek Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is linked to Koufodinas, as the latter murdered his brother-in-law Pavlos Bakoyannis in 1989.

Earlier this month, far-left supporters vandalised Mitsotakis’ family home, spray-painting slogans in support of Koufontinas.

Koufontinas was a hitman for the notorious far-left terrorist group Revolutionary Organization 17 November (17N) and was convicted of eleven assassinations and murders from 1975 to 2000.