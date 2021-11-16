Two children believed to be under ten years old were allegedly thrown off a 50-foot high balcony in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday, with one of the children dying and the other gravely injured.

The two children were discovered seriously injured outside of an apartment building in Hässelby in western Stockholm. Police announced on Monday that one of the children had died as a result of their injuries, while the surviving child is said to be in critical condition.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that police suspect the children may have also been stabbed before being allegedly thrown from the balcony.

Police had arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Helena Boström Thomas, the press spokeswoman at the police’s regional command centre, stated that the two suspects had a relationship with the children. Ms Boström Thomas would neither confirm nor deny whether the children had been stabbed and thrown from the balcony.

Investigators later released the woman on Monday evening, but she is still being considered a suspect.

Police spokesman Daniel Wikdahl told broadcaster SVT: “We suspect that the children have been the victims of crime, but exactly how it happened and what role the other people have played in the case, the investigation will have to answer.”

The case is the second alleged child murder in a western European country in weeks after a Turkish national was accused of deliberately ramming his car into several schoolchildren in Hesse, Germany, leaving an eight-year-old girl dead. Prosecutors have since charged the 30-year-old, who is said to have a history of mental illness.

