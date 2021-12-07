A ruling politician in Northern Britain has suggested that people should take a COVID test every time they leave home.

John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister for Scotland and member of the Scottish National Party — which, ironically enough, campaigns to split Scotland away from the rest of the United Kingdom so the state could then be absorbed into a Federal Europe — has suggested that people should take a test for the Chinese Coronavirus every time they leave the house.

The Minister suggested that the test should be taken if there is any chance of interactions with other members of the public from other households.

“Personally, I am now doing a lateral flow test every day I am going out with the prospect of meeting other members of the public outside my household,” Swinney told the state-broadcaster BBC. “I would encourage others to do exactly the same.”

While England has so far avoided the use of internal COVID passes, Scotland — whose health measures are partly controlled by a devolved Scottish parliament — has had a passport system in place since October.

The system has been previously described as an “unmitigated disaster” for the Scottish hospitality sector, with footfall being down by as much as 40 per cent in certain venues.

At the time of writing, a pass is needed to gain entry to nightclubs, certain events, and “sexual entertainment venues”. While previously proof of either full vaccination or recovery of COVID was required, eligibility was expanded on Monday to allow those with proof of a negative lateral flow test to also attend.

Two Years of Control: New UK COVID Rules Set in Law Until March https://t.co/v02RrIeCjQ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 1, 2021

This development is in stark contrast to what is happening in a wide variety of other European countries.

Austria has already announced that the unvaccinated will be kept in a state of lockdown in perpetuity, and that from February, vaccination against COVID will be made mandatory.

Germany has also followed suit in locking down the unvaccinated, and is currently considering a similar vaccination mandate. This is despite warnings from a German intelligence agency that “compulsory vaccinations will reinforce the aggressive attitude”, according to The Telegraph.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has also called for EU discussions into mandatory vaccination within the bloc, a move that has been branded as the “Chinafication of Europe”.