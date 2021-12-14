Boris Relies on Labour Votes to Pass ‘Draconian’ Covid Passes Legislation

Following a widespread rebellion from the Conservative Party backbenches, it is likely that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will need to rely on Labour Party votes to pass his latest round of coronavirus restrictions.

Later today, over 80 Conservative MPs are allegedly planning to vote against the Conservative Party leadership to prevent further Covid-19 restrictions from being imposed on the British people.

The proposed restrictions, more colloquially known as “Plan B”, include the implementation of domestic Covid passports for large events, mandatory mask-wearing in England in most public indoor settings, and guidance advising that people should work from home.

Several prominent Conservative MPs have publicly indicated that they will not be supporting the legislation, which has led to more widespread dissent in the Conservative Party ranks.

This will be the largest rebellion from Tory MPs that Boris Johnson has faced since he became prime minister in 2o19.

Conservative MP Steve Baker, who has been a long-time critic of Covid restrictions, has urged his colleagues to send a clear message to the government by not abstaining from the vote and instead to actively “vote against” Covid passports.

✊I am not expecting to be lonely when I vote against Plan B but we do need MPs to vote against, not abstain. 🗽Please ask your MP – as nicely as possible – to vote no. Thank you 🙏 👉 https://t.co/BM6KmHtmtv https://t.co/sH02o6PMKU — Steve Baker MP FRSA (@SteveBakerHW) December 10, 2021

Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith has admitted that he is “concerned about the mixed and heavy messaging coming from the government” over their Plan B strategy.

Marcus Fysh, the MP for Yeovil, branded Plan B “draconian” and even likened the coronavirus passports introduced in the new restrictions to Nazi Germany.

“We are not a ‘papers please’ society. This is not Nazi Germany,” Mr Fysh remarked during an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live. Fysh has, however, been criticised by The Board of Deputies of British Jews president Marie van der Zyl who branded his comments “unacceptable“.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has also been accused by several Conservative backbenchers of “shifting the goalposts” surrounding the Covid passes introduced in Plan B, with one telling The Guardian: “I think it’ll strengthen the resolve of some of the 80 opponents who are flaky, and win over more … It’s ridiculous, because there is no chance that everyone is going to get their booster by the end of this month – that’s just way out in the stratosphere as a concept.”

It has been reported in the left-liberal newspaper that in the New Year in order to have a valid NHS Covid pass, British citizens will now be required to have three vaccinations, not two, or a negative coronavirus test result.

However, Javid has so far only stated this will only be a requirement “once all adults have had a reasonable chance to get their booster jab” without specifying a timeframe.

The Plan B restrictions are expected to pass despite the Tory rebellion, as the Labour Party have said they will support the legislation.

Keir Starmer, the Labour Party leader, has said it is “our patriotic duty” to vote for government’s Plan B measures.