Britain’s Health Secretary Sajid Javid has revealed that the double-vaccinated will no longer be entitled to Covid passes “once all adults have had a reasonable chance to get their booster jab”.

Without parliamentary intervention, the Boris Johnson administration will soon require people in England to show a negative lateral flow test in order to enter nightclubs and, with a Covid pass exemption for those who have been vaccinated not just once, but twice.

However, even the double-vaccinated will soon lose this exemption, Javid told the House of Commons on Monday, with the double-vaccinated being treated the same as the wholly unvaccinated if they do not get a third “booster” jab.

The exact timeframe for the implementation of this change is unclear, with the Tory MP merely saying that “once all adults have had a reasonable chance to get their booster jab, we intend to change this exemption to require a booster dose”.

Cyprus, for example, has said that the double-vaccinated will lose their status after seven months if they fail to “get boosted”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the government would be ramping up its efforts to roll out booster jabs to British adults last night, claiming that the country is “now facing an emergency in our battle with the new [coronavirus] variant, Omicron, and we must urgently reinforce our wall of vaccine protection”.

“Do not make the mistake of thinking Omicron can’t hurt you; can’t make you and your loved ones seriously ill. We’ve already seen hospitalisations doubling in a week in South Africa, and we have patients with Omicron in hospital here in the UK right now,” he warned, noting the following day that “one patient has now been confirmed to have died with Omicron”.

His speech announcing the ‘Get Boosted Now’ drive came with a veiled threat to citizens that they had to do so to, among things, “protect… our freedoms and our way of life” — suggesting that they may be deprived of these through further restrictions if they fail to comply with the Prime Minister’s urgings.

