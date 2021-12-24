Experts in Finland’s most populous region have called for a ban on all public indoor events for at least three weeks in order to slow the spread of the Wuhan virus.

The Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group has recommended that the Uusimaa region, which contains Finland’s capital Helsinki as well as other cities such as Espoo, has called for a freeze on all public indoor events starting from December 28th.

According to a report from Finland’s public broadcaster Yle, a coordination group outside the Helsinki metropolitan area have also recommended such a ban.

The broadcaster notes that as of Wednesday, 70 per cent of the Wuhan virus cases detected within the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa are believed to be the Omicron variant of the virus, which is believed to be more contagious than other variants.

The Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group stated that it has become nearly impossible to isolate people, even those who have taken part in small gatherings, to stop the spread of the virus, and that only a general ban would be effective.

The group also said that authorities should prepare to support the culture sector in terms of the expected losses of revenue such a ban would entail.

On Tuesday, the Finnish national government announced new restrictions to stop the spread of the virus, which will include restaurants being forced to close their doors at 10 p.m. from Christmas Eve, even if customers produce a Covid health passport.

The Covid health pass will also be suspended for three weeks from December 28th for certain activities in some areas with a high spread of the virus. High-risk venues include bars, nightclubs, and large events without defined seating.

Internal border controls are also set to be reinstated from the 28th, and non-Finnish residents will be required to produce a negative coronavirus test even if they are fully vaccinated.

The restrictions come as other European Union member-states have begun bringing back prior restrictions or even going into full lockdowns, as was the case in Austria earlier this month.

