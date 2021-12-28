The skies over Belfast, Ireland turned black on Tuesday afternoon as a large fire has engulfed an area near the city’s docks.

Emergency services from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were deployed to the docks area of Belfast after a huge fire consumed several buildings during lunchtime.

Large plumes of smoke have been seen across the city, with the fire continuing to rage at the time of this reporting.

The fire broke reportedly broke out at a metal recycling centre near the docks at midday, according to ITV News.

An eyewitness told the local news outlet Belfast Live: “Large bangs and the sounds of car horns can be heard as a pile of scrap metal is ablaze.”

Another man on the scene told the news outlet: “Unfortunately the situation has become somewhat worst than an hour ago and a bigger area is now on fire.

“They are now trying to cool down adjacent buildings.”

Smoke continuing to move across Belfast pic.twitter.com/cCLnIXZ7np — Orlaith Clinton (@OrlaithClinton) December 28, 2021

Photos from @BelfastLive photographer @JustinKernoghan just in from the scene of the Belfast fire. Eyewitness has told me that NIFRS are now trying to cool down adjacent buildings. Follow here for more – https://t.co/RmXRGZpo4O pic.twitter.com/EgsrO8YNC5 — Orlaith Clinton (@OrlaithClinton) December 28, 2021

So far there has been no indication as to the origin of the fire, or indeed if it was the result of foul play or an accident.

“Police are currently in attendance as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service deal with a fire at waste ground in the Queen’s Road area of Belfast Harbour Estate,” Police East Belfast said in a statement on social media.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and anyone living nearby is asked to keep their windows closed,” the force added.

Traffic Watch Northern Ireland said that so far the fire has not impacted traffic.

“Belfast fire in Belfast Harbour Estate around Westbank Road / Dargan Road area. Smoke is visible from the M2 city bound around J1 Fortwilliam – not impacting Motorway so far (14:15),” the service said.

This story is developing…