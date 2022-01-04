Afghan Migrant Arrested After Woman Stabbed and Teen Raped

An Afghan national was arrested by Czech police in the city of Karlovy Vary on New Year’s Day after allegedly stabbing a woman and raping a 19-year-old a short time later.

The first incident took place around three hours after midnight on New Year’s Day, according to Jakub Kopřiva, spokesman for the Karlovy Vary Regional Police, who stated that the female victim, a 37-year-old woman, received serious injuries after being stabbed.

Radek Hes, a spokesman for the Karlovy Vary Regional Ambulance, commented on the injuries sustained by the woman, telling news website Novinky, “This was a woman who suffered stab wounds to the chest and abdomen,” and noted that she had been rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

A short time later that Afghan national, believed to be 20-years-old and came to the country from nearby Germany, is suspected of raping a 19-year-old woman but police spokesman Kopřiva did not give specific details on the incident, other than to confirm both acts took place near the city’s railway station.

Pierre-Marie Sève, the director of the Institute for Justice, noted that migrants are over-represented in nearly all categories of crime and stated that Afghans, in particular, commit more crimes than asylum seekers from other countries https://t.co/o4BKDipx0I — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 28, 2021

The incident comes just days after Afghan nationals in Belgium brawled with Turks in the city of Genk on Christmas Day, with two people stabbed during the violence, one of them with serious injuries.

According to local reports, the Afghans were residents of a local asylum home, while the Turks were local residents of the city.

Since the fall of the government of Afghanistan to the Taliban in August of last year, some have predicted a surge of new Afghan migrants into Europe.

Germany, for example, has reported that Afghan nationals made up one of the largest numbers of asylum seekers in the first nine months of 2021. Afghans and Syrians made up around a third of all the asylum claims in the country, which saw a 33 per cent increase in applications compared to 2020.

Some have warned that an increase in Afghan arrivals could also lead to an increase in crime, with Pierre-Marie Sève, the director and spokesman of the French think tank the Institute for Justice, claiming Afghans were more prone to criminal behaviour.

Two people were stabbed amid a mass brawl in the Belgian city of Genk on Christmas day that saw Afghans and Turks clash. https://t.co/txOQpi7Rvm — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 27, 2021