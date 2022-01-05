German City Bans Unboosted, Untested Patrons from Restaurants

The German city of Hamburg is to ban unboosted people who lack proof of a negative COVID test from restaurants as part of its rollout of new 2G-Plus rules.

Unboosted individuals will no longer be able to eat in a restaurant without a negative COVID test from Monday as part of its rollout of so-called “2G-plus” rules aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

Those who have received a booster jab will however be permitted to dine test free, while those who are entirely unvaccinated remain unable to access restaurants at all, regardless of whether or not they have proof of a negative test.

According to a report by Bild, the new measures will also be applied to culture and indoor sports settings, alongside the “gastronomy” sector, which includes restaurants.

However, restrictions regarding retail remain unchanged, and those who are vaccinated but not boosted will remain able to gain access to shops without the need of a negative test.

Even under the weaker 2G rule, however, those who are unvaccinated cannot gain access to most retail premises under any circumstances, even with a negative test.

Other restrictions announced by authorities on Tuesday include forcing many professional sporting events — such as Bundesliga matches — to be held behind closed doors.

Outdoor amateur sporting events are meanwhile permitted to maintain operating under the 2G rule, with a maximum capacity of 5,000 attendees permitted to attend, so long as the event is in the fresh air.

‘Tyrannical’: Boosterless Europeans to Have Corona Passports Disabledhttps://t.co/XOUwem03JI — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 22, 2021

The move towards a three-jab paradigm regarding COVID restrictions is gaining pace across Europe.

In France, those who have been vaccinated, but not boosted, have already begun losing access to their health passes, thanks to measures that came into effect on January 1st.

Under the rules, so-called “health passes” — which are required to gain access to a wide variety of amenities in France — belonging to unboosted individuals now expire seven months after a person’s last jab.

France has also expressed a desire to turn the nation’s “health pass” into a so-called “vaccination pass”, a move which will further bar the unvaccinated and unboosted from society, though an unexpected vote against the measure on Monday has put a wrench in those works for the government.

Meanwhile, boosterless Europeans have begun losing access to their EU COVID passports, thanks to new measures implemented by the bloc last month.

Despite initially being issued with no expiration dates, the passports will now cease to be valid nine months after a person’s last jab, with a person required to receive a booster shot in order to get the document reinstated.

Speaking on the measure, Romanian MEP Cristian Terhes said that the EU’s decision was “tyrannical”.

The intention of the European Commission in demanding people take boosters to keep a Digital Covid Certificate proves that the real purpose of the Covid Certificate was not to protect the people but to coerce them into getting vaccinated,” the Romanian Conservative told Breitbart London. “The European Commission is already robbing us of our national democracy; now Brussels bureaucrats want to strip away our fundamental right to bodily autonomy and medical freedom.”