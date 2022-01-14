Prince Charles and William Behind Move to Strip Andrew of Royal Title

Prince Charles and Prince William are said to have been the main influence behind the Queen’s decision to strip Andrew of his Royal titles, Royal insiders claim.

Following a meeting with the two princes on Wednesday the 12th of January, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly made the decision to strip Prince Andrew of his Royal and military titles as well as his patronages, meaning he can no longer be referred to as ‘His Royal Highness’ (HRH), a report in British tabloid The Sun claims, citing Royal sources.

Prince William is claimed to be the key influence in convincing the Queen to remove Andrew’s titles allegedly warning her the situation was “grave”.

Prince Charles is said to have shared his son’s concerns about Andrew, and helped persuade the Queen to strip her once “favourite” son’s titles, demoting him to the status of a private citizen.

A palace source told Breitbart London that “we all know the Queen relies heavily on the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge”, both of whom have a “vested interest” in the reputation of the Monarchy and are “actively involved in these discussions, which have been going on for quite some time”.

Following a ninety-minute meeting with Andrew, where he was privately told about the decision, the Royal Family released a statement on January 13th that publicly announced Andrew was to be stripped of his titles, just over 24 hours after Prince Charles and William met with the Queen.

Rafe Heydel-Mankoo, Co-editor of Burke’s World Orders of Knighthood told Breitbart London: “Pride comes before a fall and its rather ironic that the once high-and-mighty Duke of York, who lobbied so hard and unsuccessfully for Royal roles for his two HRH daughters, should end up losing both his own Royal role and his use of HRH”.

The move to remove Andrew, 61, from public Royal life may actually benefit his case as he is now able to face charges as a “private citizen” without any accusations that he is using the British monarchy’s influence to sway any outcome, The Sun reports.

Prince Andrew previously ‘voluntarily’ opted to step down from his Royal duties when his relationship with the disgraced paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein came to light in 2019.

A statement from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke of York: pic.twitter.com/OCeSqzCP38 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 13, 2022

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied the sexual assault allegations — that allegedly took place in 2001 — levelled at him by Virginia Giuffre (formerly Roberts) who was 17 at the time, however the US Court refused to dismiss his case on Wednesday.

This has shattered Andrew’s main defence that he was protected under an agreement Giuffre signed with Epstein in 2009.

The 2009 out of court settlement stated Ms Giuffre, had agreed to “release, acquit, satisfy, and forever discharge” Jeffrey Epstein and “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant”, but US Judge Lewis A Kaplan of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that this did not protect Andrew from the latest charges.

Prince Andrew has not yet been charged with any criminal offences, and will potentially face trial in the US Civil Courts.

The disgraced Prince has also accused Giuffre of seeking another “payday”, as she previously sought $50 million from Epstein in 2015.

Several other prominent figures have received widespread criticism for their relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly committed suicide in a jail cell in 2019, before his trial.

Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and U.S. Senator John Glenn of Ohio were all named by Epstein’s pilot to have taken trips “more than once” on Epstein’s private plane – nicknamed the “Lolita Express” – in the early 2000s.