Le Pen Supporter Ambushed and Shot After Weeks of Death Threat Letters

After weeks of death threats, a member of populist Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) was shot by unknown assailants in a suburb of the city of Lyon.

National Rally member Enzo Dubois, a supporter of French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, said that he had received letters containing death threats to his home in the commune of Bourgoin-Jallieu, just outside of Lyon, for around two weeks.

On Monday, January 24th, Dubois said he was in the Lyon suburb of Saint-Priest when he was shot at while getting out of his car saying, “I received like a blow to the back of my head,” newspaper Le Dauphiné reports.

“I turned around and saw two individuals in front of me, one of whom was armed with a rifle that he was reloading. By reflex, I protected my face with my suitcase,” Dubois said and claimed he took shelter until police were able to intervene.

The weapon involved is believed to have been a pellet rifle, according to the newspaper. Dubois said he was invited by the police to register a formal complaint and that an investigation is underway.

“I am aware of the danger, I know that the threat hangs over me. But that’s not why I’m going to renounce my political beliefs,” he said.

Dubois claimed that the letters to his home had included one containing minced meat inside it and stated, “The letter explicitly said I was going to look like this. And that they were going to cut my throat.”

The incident comes less than a year after 49-year-old National Rally activist Benoît Glotin was hospitalised after a violent attack by five far-left Antifa militants making death threats in the commune of Saint-Nazaire while handing out party leaflets.

The extremists repeatedly beat the 49-year-old, fracturing his ankle.

