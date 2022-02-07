Soaring taxes, cuddling up to Communist China, and treating voters’ concerns on mass migration with utter contempt are major areas of reckoning that even if Boris Johnson’s government survives the so-called ‘Partygate’ scandals are far deeper problems for the Conservatives.

“Metropolitan liberal” and “self-confessed Sinophile” Boris Johnson personally holds views that are quintessentially London in their outlook but alienate voters in the rest of the country, particularly the formerly industrial and newly Conservative voting ‘red wall’ areas, Brexit leader Nigel Farage has warned.

Amid the rumbling-on but not yet fatal ‘Partygate’ scandal where the government is alleged to have broken strict lockdown rules in the very offices where they were conceived, Farage flagged a number of policy areas where even if the government survived today’s political woes, its positions and policies remain basically impossible to reconcile with the voting public.

The areas of competence — or lack thereof — are particularly potent for the Conservatives because they are exactly what the Tory party has traditionally traded on being good at, and are what voters have believed they are voting for. Yet top Conservatives have taken almost impish glee in the outright contempt the party holds its own voter’s views on immigration in, and taxation has reached record highs.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph ‘Mr Brexit’ Nigel Farage said of this gulf between the governed and the government:

What is more hazardous for him are the betrayals of policies that traditional Conservative voters, and new Tory voters in Red Wall seats, hold dear: these include illegal immigration, Britain’s relationship with Communist China, and high taxation. … When all is said and done, Britain, under Boris Johnson, has drifted back to the era of David Cameron’s coalition government, when social democracy ruled the day. What is remarkable is that this has happened when Johnson has an 80-seat majority. Nobody who voted Conservative in 2019 voted for a failure to curb illegal immigration, higher taxes and continuing EU red rape. But this is what they got. … It is not just the Prime Minister’s reputation that is going down the pan, it is the Conservative Party’s reputation, too. MPs need to realise that if they stick with Johnson, they will lose their seats…

While Conservatives may be minded to disregard the opinions of an old foe, and one who has had a major hand in bringing down two Conservative Prime Ministers, nevertheless the Conservatives are still presently trailing the left-wing Labour party considerably. Indeed, as Breitbart London reported last month, the gap was as bad as ten per cent, potentially spelling major trouble for the Prime Minister.