Pics: Russia Attacks Ukraine as Ground Troops Lead Invasion Force

Russia went from threats to action Thursday as it sent troops to lead a wide-ranging attack on neighboring Ukraine, with explosions heard before dawn in the capital Kyiv and a host of other cities towards the east.

Ukrainians were seen fleeing the attacks from land forces and in the air as Russian military claimed to have incapacitated all of Ukraine’s air defenses and air bases within hours, AP reports.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ignored international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen,” as Breitbart News reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a video statement declaring martial law. He told Ukrainians that the United States was gathering international support to respond to Russia. He urged residents to remain calm and stay at home.

At the same time Ukraine mobilised its own forces to ready for further attacks.

Putin said the military operation was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a claim the U.S. had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion.

The Russian leader accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demands to block Ukraine from ever joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees.