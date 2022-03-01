A Ukrainian sailor was arrested by Spanish authorities in Mallorca after allegedly trying to sabotage the megayacht of his Russian boss, who he claims makes weapons for the Russian military.

The Ukrainian crewman was arrested by Spanish police in Port Adriano, Mallorca over the weekend after allegedly attempting to sink the 156ft megayacht Lady Anastasia, which is reportedly owned by Alexander Mijeev, the CEO of the Russian military arms company Rosoboronexport.

Ukrainian sailor D. Taras O, 55, is said to have tried to flood the engine room of the ship on Saturday morning after seeing images of bombings against a civilian building during the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, deciding to “take revenge” on his boss, newspaper El Mundo reports.

“I see the owner as a criminal who makes money selling weapons that, now, kill Ukrainians,” the sailor told local police following his arrest.

The megayacht was partially sunk as a result of the sabotage but was ultimately saved by other members of the crew and those working at the port.

The 55-year-old Ukrainian, who worked as a member of the crew of the yacht for around a decade as a mechanic, appeared in court on Sunday telling the local judge, “I don’t regret anything I’ve done and I would do it again.”

“I watched the news about the war. There was a video of a helicopter attack on a building in Kyiv. The armaments used are produced by the yacht owner’s company. They were attacking innocents,” the 55-year-old explained in court.

The incident comes as European Union member states, the United States and others have moved to seize the assets of Russian nationals, with several Russian billionaires allegedly moving their superyachts in recent days to potentially avoid their seizure.

The French government is said to be putting forth a list of property and other assets, including luxury cars and yachts, that could be seized under the new harsh sanctions enacted against Russia.

President of Russian company Lukoil Vagit Alekperov is said to be one of several people moving their yachts from Europe, with data showing his yacht the Galactica Super Nova being moved from Spain to Montenegro.

