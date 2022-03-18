A Swiss court has sentenced a 20-year-old man from North Africa to just three years after finding him guilty of raping an underage pregnant girl who had taken refuge in his home.

The Arbon district court in northern Switzerland found the 20-year-old guilty of raping the pregnant girl, who is said to have been under the age of 18 at the time and was staying with the North African after looking for a place to sleep.

The pair had been chatting together and listening to music at the man’s home in mid-2021 when the 20-year-old grabbed the girl, strangled her, pinned her to the ground and proceeded to rape her, 20 Minutes reports.

The migrant is said to have a prior criminal history and is accused of committing further crimes while the investigation into the rape was ongoing.

Swiss Court Convicts Afghan In Absentia For Raping Two Children https://t.co/NZFY5RgVOr — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 9, 2021

After finding him guilty of rape, the court sentenced the 20-year-old to a mere three years and handed him a ban from Swiss territory — which will expire in ten years — and a fine of 25,000 Swiss francs (£20,225/$26,525) to be paid to the victim.

The case come just months after a 32-year-olf Afghan migrant was convicted in absentia by a Swiss court in Brugg for several counts of sexual assault against a child and possession of child pornography.

The Afghan, who fled the country over a year before his conviction, is said to have abused two children, a girl and a boy. The boy is said to have been the son of his former partner.

Another Afghan was arrested in Switzerland last year in February after allegedly spraying a 24-year-olf Swiss woman with acid in a parking garage in the town of Neuchâtel.

Greece: Raped by Afghan, Pregnant Woman Pleaded for Help But Three Pakistanis Passing by Raped Her Too https://t.co/asHaSnxc0N — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 27, 2021