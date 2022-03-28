Germany’s pro-forced vaccination health minister has expressed concerns regarding the number of unjabbed Ukrainian refugees entering the country.

Only around 35 per cent of the Ukrainian population have previously been jabbed against the Chinese Coronavirus, with a number of local government German officials having previously expressed concerns regarding the number of uninjected Ukrainians entering the country.

Now, the country’s federal Health Minister has joined that chorus of concerned public officials, emphasising that Ukrainian refugees have “huge vaccination gaps” that he wants filling.

“We will talk about how we can provide health care to the people who have fled to us from Ukraine,” the public broadcaster ZDF reports the health minister as saying. “This includes the Vaccination.”

“We will look at what role vaccination centres can play in this,” Lauterbach went on to say.

The SPD politician also noted that it was not just the fact that many had not been vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus that concerned him, but many have also reportedly not been inoculated against measles.

This, in particular, is a problem in Germany as vaccination against measles is mandatory for attending schools and kindergarten in the country, a restriction that Lauterbach is now looking to possibly bypass for Ukrainians, though does not seem to know whether such a solution is feasible or not as of yet.

Regardless of this, the health minister seems determined to get needles in the arms of Ukrainians as fast as possible.

“We now have to vaccinate the children, but also the adults, very quickly,” he said. “And we are working hard on that.”

Officials in migrant-loving Germany hesitate over Ukrainian refugees due to country's relatively low vaccination rate https://t.co/HMcDnbVNIh — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 3, 2022

While Lauterbach is the latest to express concerns regarding the number of unvaccinated Ukrainian refugees, he is far from the first.

Officials from the state of Bavaria — which has reportedly taken in roughly 82,000 refugees from Ukraine so far — had previously raised alarm bells over the lack of jabbed Ukrainians near the beginning of the current refugee crisis.

What’s more, of those from Ukraine who have been inoculated against the Chinese Coronavirus, many were given the Chinese Sinovac jab, which has not been recognised as a valid vaccine in Germany.

Another added complication is that the German government still appears to be extremely keen on passing law-making getting jabbed against the Chinese Coronavirus mandatory in the country, with those who refused to get jabbed likely to face fines as punishment.

While holes have already been poked in the presented proposals for the forced vax mandate, it appears that a sudden influx of unvaccinated individuals may yet serve as another serious complication in the implementation of such a mandate, should the government continue to pursue it.