Finnish Man Accused of Murder May Have Been Making ‘Snuff’ Film

A 35-year-old man who is accused of murdering another man last Christmas allegedly filmed part of the violence that led to the death of the victim and allegedly spoke to a friend about “Snuff” films.

A Finnish man is accused of murder in the municipality of Akaa which is alleged to have taken place at Christmas 2021. The 35-year-old was arrested before the end of the year and initially charged with manslaughter, but was later charged with murder and given psychological examination.

The accused man admitted to the murder after his arrest and was in court this week in the Pirkanmaa District Court, where prosecutors have alleged that the man may have filmed part of the violence in connection with the murder, broadcaster Yle reports.

According to the prosecutor, the man made three videos in connection to the murder and sent one of the videos to another person and commented on the situation in the videos to the person.

He also spoke about the film genre known as “Snuff films” an alleged concept where filmmakers attempt to make a profit from recording murder.

Eight Indicted For Raping and Filming Rapes of Two 13-Year-Old Girlshttps://t.co/jpweTr2tUc — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 30, 2022

The individual who received the video from the alleged murderer has also been charged with failing to report a felony and is facing a suspended prison sentence for not telling Finnish police about the murder.

There have been several cases of abuse and even murders being filmed and sometimes also distributed in recent years, particularly in connection with organised crime in countries like Mexico, or radical Islamic terrorism.

Last year, an electrician working for the UK National Health Service (NHS) admitted to not only murdering two women in 1987 but claimed he had sexually defiled the bodies of at least 80 dead women and he had also filmed many of the abuses as well, which were later found by police.