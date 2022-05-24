London’s leftist mayor, Sadiq Khan, has demanded the city’s cops explain not giving more fines to Boris Johnson after pictures of the PM appearing to break lockdown rules leaked in the media.

Khan’s demand comes shortly after even more pictures leaked into the media which appear to show the British PM breaking lockdown, with the mayor seemingly arguing that Johnson had been “caught red-handed” breaking his own rules as a result of the images.

According to a report by Sky News, Khan has argued that these new images seem to confirm other instances of Boris Johnson breaking lockdown, and as such seemingly constitute offences for which the London police should be handing out fines for.

However, the Met has now ceased its investigation into No 10 seemingly frequent breaking of its own hardline anti-Chinese Coronavirus measures, having only fined the Prime Minister once for an instance of rule-breaking.

“Here we have a photograph which looks like the Prime Minister caught red-handed, breaking the rules,” Khan said in an interview with the broadcaster.

“Some would call it a smoking gun,” he continued. “So the police should explain how it is that more fines weren’t issued.”

“There clearly was a party – he was raising his glass, there were empty wine bottles there… I think the police should be explaining how they reached their conclusions, that’s the right thing for them to do,” he went on to say.

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak Fined by Police over Downing Street ‘Partygate’ Lockdown Violationshttps://t.co/Y4Zh8VdpNm — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 12, 2022

Khan’s criticism of his own city’s police comes shortly after the UK broadcaster ITV published a number of images which seemingly showed Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending a gathering of eight people, “fizz” in hand, which the broadcaster claims was a “leaving party”.

Supposedly taken on 13th November 2020, the gathering would have likely constituted a breach of lockdown rules at the time, with it being forbidden for more than two people to meet indoors at the time.

To make matters worse, England was once again flung into an even stricter lockdown a mere eight days later.

Boris Johnson has already been fined once for breaking lockdown rules, though had seemingly managed to escape further scrutiny after police wrapped up their official investigation into matters last week.

However, those around the PM have once again been forced to rush to his aid.

“The question is: was he down there partying? No, clearly not. He’d gone by to say thanks and raise a glass to a colleague who was leaving,” said the country’s transport secretary Grant Shapps.

“The police have spent a lot of time with a lot of people and a lot of resources crawling over it and they’ve come to their conclusion — as we know he wasn’t fined for that event,” he continued. “It looks to me like he goes down on his way out of the office and thanks the staff and raises a glass and doesn’t, in his mind, recognise that as a party.”

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle