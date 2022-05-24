Watch– Klaus Schwab Lauds Davos Elites: ‘The Future Is Built by Us’

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), on Monday greeted members of the global elites gathered in Davos, Switzerland, with the salute: “the future is built by us… by a powerful community… as you here in this room.”

“History at a Turning Point: Government and Business Strategies” is the theme for the 2022 edition of the 51-year-old NGO lobbying organization founded by the German engineer and economist.

On the evidence delivered on day one at the famous Swiss ski resort, Schwab very much sees his organization at the forefront of shaping the world of tomorrow.

Unfortunately outsiders have not been consulted or invited to join the 2,500 people flown in from all around the world to be present.

Schwab was quick to praise those gathered before him in his welcoming address.

“The future is not just happening. The future is built by us, by a powerful community as you here in this room. We have the means to improve the state of the world, but two conditions are necessary,” Schwab outlined.

“The first one is that we act all as stakeholders of larger communities. That we serve not only self-interest but we serve the community. That’s what we call stakeholder responsibility. And second, that we collaborate.”

Schwab added climate change and preserving nature is something to urgently address while concerns about high inflation will affect how to look at the future of the global economy.

He pointed to fears of people plunged into poverty and dying of hunger.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky also delivered an address Monday.

He compared his country to Israel in conversation with Schwab during an appearance via video link, as Breitbart London reported.

The highest ranking American politician on show this year is President Joe Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, while Alok Sharma, who presided over the Cop26 meeting in Glasgow last November, will be the leading UK government representative.

A former UK cabinet minister – once a Davos regular – said the meeting had ceased to be relevant.

“It has become ridiculous,” he said. “You have executives flying in to Switzerland in private jets, then pledging to plant millions of trees as a carbon offset.”