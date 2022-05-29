Oak Apple Day: Pockets of Old Britain Celebrate Conservative Holiday

Britain marks Oak Apple Day on March 29th – a once hugely popular holiday celebrating the escape of the future Charles II from Oliver Cromwell and the country’s eventual return to tradition.

Cromwell had led a rebellion against Charles I to preserve the rights of the English parliament, but soon became a victim of the old adage that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, ousting the members of an admittedly corrupt House of Commons and installing himself as Lord Protector of the Commonwealth of England, Scotland, and Ireland — and ultimately attempting to pass this dictatorial position on to his son, Richard.

However, while Charles I was publicly beheaded by the roundheads, as Cromwell’s followers were known, his son, the future Charles II, managed to escape their clutches — according to legend, by hiding in an oak tree.

He would eventually return to the country and ascend the throne after the British peoples grew weary of living in a Puritan republic in which Christmas, Easter and Whitsun festivities were infamously banned.

Leaving aside the personal merits of Charles II and his younger brother and successor James VII and II, who would be ousted in favour of Protestant relations during the Glorious Revolution, this royal escape came to be widely commemorated as Oak Apple Day in Britain; a celebration of the country’s return to tradition and a constitutional monarchy.

Described at length by Breitbart’s Oliver Lane in 2020, Oak Apple Day — sometimes called Royal Oak Day — is not quite what it was in an increasingly woke British state obsessed with “decolonising” education and abasing itself for the alleged crimes of the nation’s history, but it does continue to be celebrated in pockets, with some patriots sporting a sprig of oak leaves by way of observance.

