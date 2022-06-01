The daughter of a Swedish Islamic State woman accused of aiding child rape and human trafficking in Syria was arrested in Denmark while trying to bring a four-year-old girl to Qatar.

The daughter of Swedish Islamic State extremist Camilla Olofsson and deceased al-Qaeda terrorist Mohamed Moumous was arrested in Kastrup in Copenhagen where she intended to board a flight with a four-year-old girl and take her to Qatar, despite the girl’s mother not approving of the trip.

Following her arrest, a district committee in the City of Stockholm decided to take the daughter of the arrested Islamic state woman into care under the Care of Young People Act (LVU), which allows the Swedish government to care for those aged 18 to 21 if the young adult is at risk to themselves or their development through their own behaviour, Expressen reports.

An Administrative Court granted the application for care last week, noting that the young woman had been “indoctrinated” in a radical Islamic extremist environment and had previously been investigated by Swedish security police over her family’s extremist links.

Her mother, Camilla Olofsson, was arrested earlier this year and has been accused of several crimes while living in Islamic State-controlled territory in Syria, including helping a male Islamic State member rape a child, three cases of human trafficking and two counts of forced marriages.

The young woman’s father Mohamed Moumou had been killed by a United States military raid in 2008 in Iraq, where he had served as a leader for the al-Qaeda terrorist group.

Several Islamic state woman and their children have returned to Sweden in recent years and some of the women have been arrested after entering the country as they are suspected of taking part in various crimes.

In 2021, six female Islamic state members were arrested after returning to Sweden and later that year one Swedish returnee was accused of forcing her own son to become a child soldier for the terrorist group.

