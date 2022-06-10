Ebba Åkerlund, who was only 11-years-old when she was murdered during the 2017 Stockholm terror attack, has seen her grave desecrated at least a hundred times, according to her father.

Stefan Åkerlund, the father of Ebba, claimed that the most recent desecration of his daughter’s grave took place this week, the day after Ebba would have turned 17 if she had not been murdered by radical Islamic migrant terrorist Rakhmat Akilov who drove a truck through a shopping street on April 7th, 2017.

According to Mr Åkerlund, this week’s desecration of his daughter’s grave is just one of over a hundred desecrations that have taken place since she was buried in Adolf Fredrik’s cemetery in central Stockholm, Nyheter24 reports.

He claimed that flowers he had left at the grave on June 7th, Ebba’s birthday, had been overturned and the glass on a lantern on the grave had been smashed and several other items had been stolen.

“You get sad when you come here and see that someone, either just vandalized or also stole,” he said and added, “I only had one child and I go here at ten o’clock every morning to say good morning to Ebba and at six o’clock in the evening to say goodnight.”

Mr Åkerlund stated that he wished to see surveillance cameras set up at the cemetery to deter future desecrations of his daughter’s grave saying, “It doesn’t matter if it’s only x hours a day that the camera works, it’s enough if there are camera surveillance images, I think it helps.”

In 2018, Åkerlund was able to catch an illegal immigrant who he claimed had not only desecrated Ebba’s grave but had desecrated other graves in the cemetery as well and had been doing so for over a year.

“I personally caught him in the act of desecration, when he was pouring [candle wax] on Ebba’s grave; the police released him after only one hour in custody,” he said at the time and added, “That’s what my nightly visits to the graveyard were worth.”

