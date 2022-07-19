Denmark To Demolish Migrant Ghettos To Combat Parallel Societies

In an effort to combat the rise of parallel societies, the Danish government is set to demolish a ‘migrant ghetto’ area in the city of Aarhus, with around 1,000 homes set for demolition.

The nearly 1,000 homes to be demolished reside in the Gellerupparken area of Aarhus, as part of a plan that was originally formulated in 2018 to demolish and rebuild 15 so-called vulnerable areas across the country.

Around 5,000 people live in the Gellerupparken area and it is considered one of the most vulnerable areas in both Aarhus and Denmark overall, but not all residents are happy with the plan to rebuild the areas, broadcaster SVT reports.

Some residents have started a legal process in an attempt to stop the demolition of the homes and the new construction, with flags and banners seen on some of the houses in the area calling for the demolitions to end.

“It’s to stop this whole ghetto plan, the parallel community plan because we believe it hasn’t happened in the right way for the residents,” Helle Hansen, a local who grew up in the area, said.

Denmark has proposed countering the formation of parallel societies by limiting the number of non-Western residents in neighbourhoods to no more than 30 per cent. https://t.co/RlLrNSqRLn — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 20, 2021

Those affected by the demolitions have either been moved to another area of Gellerupparken or have been given equivalent accommodation in another part of the city of Aarhus.

In 2018, the government under former Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen announced a similar demolition of a migrant ghetto in the city of Odense in the Vollsmose area, which was also known as a particularly vulnerable area due to crime and lack of integration.

Peter Rahbæk Juel, the Socialist who still serves as mayor of Odense, stated in 2018, “The children who grow up in Vollsmose are not given the same chance in life as other children in Denmark. We must break patterns and structures that make young people feel that crime is a better choice than education.”

Denmark has since announced other plans to tackle the issue of the formation of parallel socitie4s including a proposal last year to limit the number of non-western residents in neighbourhoods to no more than 30 per cent of the total population.